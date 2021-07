Washington Wizards shooting guard Bradley Beal is one of the NBA superstars who are frequently mentioned in trade rumors. No matter how many times the Wizards say that they have no interest in trading him and undergoing a full-scale rebuild, Beal continues to be linked to teams that are in dire need of additional star power to boost their chances of winning the NBA championship title next season.

One of the top suitors of Beal on the trade market is the Golden State Warriors.