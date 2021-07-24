4 Tips To Become More Attractive To Women

The art of seduction is well-known, but unusually difficult to master. Having good natural physical qualities isn’t everything. Sexual attraction isn’t about learning one secret or habit. It is a lifestyle change.

Becoming a massively attractive male isn’t about body count or being an outgoing person. Attraction is subjective, with a few universal principles to follow.

The reason there is no definitive way to make a man attractive to all women, is because not all women are going to be attracted to him… ever.