According to Gunn, he believes that when it comes to the future of superhero films, the only way they will continue to be a hit with viewers is if they change as time goes on.

"The only hope for the future of the comic book and superhero films is to change them up. They’re really dumb. And they’re mostly boring for me right now," he admitted.

Although Gunn was quite critical of certain superhero films, none of which he mentioned by name, he made it clear that his comments were not in regard to all superhero movies.