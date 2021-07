On July 22, Us Weekly confirmed that while it is true that filming on the season 13 reunion has been pushed back, a new date for the taping has not yet been finalized.

As producers consider rescheduling the filming for sometime in September, an insider claims the team had previously hoped to wrap filming next month.

“They were looking forward to wrapping the show in August,” the insider explained. “It takes a lot of mental preparation to go into the reunion. They always film the reunion in August and usually start filming the new season in the fall. They don’t have a scheduled date for the new season.”