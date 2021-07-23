'RHOA' Star Kandi Burruss Reacts To Sheree Whitfield's Potential Return

Kandi Burruss is weighing in on the swirling rumors regarding the potential return of her former Real Housewives of Atlanta cast mate, Sheree Whitfield.

Following weeks of reports suggesting Whitfield will rejoin the Bravo reality show for its upcoming 14th season, Burruss appeared on Access Hollywood's "Housewives Nightcap," where she commented on Whitfield's possible comeback and reacted to rumors of a cast shakeup.

"I always love Shereé. She is always good TV to me," Burruss admitted during the July 22 interview, via YouTube