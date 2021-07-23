Bravo Defends Eboni K. Williams Against Backlash Over 'RHONY' Race Conversations

Eboni K. Williams and the cast of The Real Housewives of New York City may be facing backlash over the many conversations they've been having about race throughout season 13. But, according to Bravo, they don't mind watching Williams educate her cast mates, and the viewers at home.

"Bravo invited Eboni K. Williams as the first Black woman to join the cast of The Real Housewives of New York to be her authentic self, which has brought a new perspective to the show," the network told E! News in a statement on July 22.