NBA Rumors: DeMar DeRozan, Kyle Lowry Interested In Joining LA Lakers In 2021 Free Agency

Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan during their time together with the Raptors
Gettyimages | Jason Miller
Basketball
JB Baruelo

The Los Angeles Lakers are one of the title contenders that are expected to aggressively pursue stars on the market in the 2021 offseason. After failing to defend their throne in the 2020-21 NBA season, the Lakers must be aware that they need more star power around LeBron James and Anthony Davis in order to have a better chance of returning to the NBA Finals and capturing the Larry O'Brien Trophy next year.

Despite their limited salary cap space, several big names have already expressed interest in signing with the Purple and Gold this summer, including former Toronto Raptors teammates Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan.

DeMar DeRozan Wants To Join Hometown Team

DeMar DeRozan making plays for the Spurs
Gettyimages | Elsa

DeRozan may have snubbed the Lakers when he became a free agent in 2016, but things have changed after five years. According to Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times, DeRozan has expressed interest in joining the Lakers and is even willing to give them a discount in the 2021 free agency.

"DeRozan, who starred at Compton High and USC, has interest in returning home to play for the Lakers, even if it is for less than the $27.7 million he earned last season in San Antonio, according to people not authorized to speak publicly on the matter," Turner wrote, as quoted by HoopsHype.

Kyle Lowry Could Leave Raptors For Lakers

Kyle Lowry praising his teammate
Gettyimages | Elsa

Meanwhile, Turner also revealed that DeRozan's close pal, Lowry, is also considering the idea of signing with the Purple and Gold when he becomes an unrestricted free agent this summer.

"Though the Lakers didn’t acquire Lowry at the trade deadline, he remains interested in joining them, according to people with knowledge of his situation," Turner wrote.

However, it remains unknown if Lowry is also willing to take a paycut on his next contract. To give Lowry a decent salary, the Lakers would have to engage in a sign-and-trade deal with the Raptors this offseason.

Kyle Lowry & DeMar DeRozan Reunion In Los Angeles

DeMar DeRozan and Kyle Lowry talking to each other during Team USA practice
Gettyimages | Ethan Miller

Since they parted ways in the summer of 2018, most NBA fans have been patiently waiting to see Lowry and DeRozan play again in one team. Both veterans play together for six seasons in Toronto and during those years, they have shown a strong bond on and off the court.

Though they would both need to make huge sacrifices financially to make their reunion happen in Los Angeles, joining the Lakers would give DeRozan and Lowry a realistic chance of winning their first NBA championship title together next season.

Lakers Create Own Superteam

DeMar DeRozan and Kyle Lowry stopping LeBron James
Gettyimages | Vaughn Ridley

The Lakers would need to be extremely creative to sign both DeRozan and Kyle Lowry in the 2021 free agency. However, if they succeed to acquire them, it would undoubtedly strengthen their chances of reclaiming their throne in the 2021-22 NBA season.

The potential arrivals of DeRozan and Lowry would help the Lakers improve their offensive efficiency that ranked No. 24 in the league, scoring 107.5 points per 100 possessions, last season, per ESPN. It would still take time for both veterans to familiarize themselves with the Lakers' system but once they mesh well with James and Davis, the Purple and Gold could form their own superteam in Los Angeles.

