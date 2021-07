Maria Menounos is pulling off a leggy cowgirl look from her stunning marble bathroom - and this outfit is affordable. The 43-year-old media personality and 2021 Live! fill-in was all legs and in white cowboy boots as she posted another style look recently, with fans seeing the former E! News face shouting out popular clothing retailer H&M.

Posting for her 954,000 Instagram followers, Maria went full denim with a belted minidress look, also proving that age is but a number. Check it out below.