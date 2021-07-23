Elizabeth Hurley Impresses Teen Son In Plunging Party Dress

Elizabeth Hurley has the full approval of her 19-year-old son, this as the 56-year-old updates with another show-stopping look. Shortly before the weekend, the model and actress shared a jaw-dropping evening dress while updating for her 2.1 million Instagram followers, with the famous cleavage tastefully on show and a mention of the pandemic also made. Liz, who made 2021 headlines for heading to the ballet for her first night out "in 14 months," was missing party looks. Her son didn't miss this one.