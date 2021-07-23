Trending Stories
Elizabeth Hurley Impresses Teen Son In Plunging Party Dress

Elizabeth Hurley and Damian close up
Gettyimages | John Phillips
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Elizabeth Hurley has the full approval of her 19-year-old son, this as the 56-year-old updates with another show-stopping look. Shortly before the weekend, the model and actress shared a jaw-dropping evening dress while updating for her 2.1 million Instagram followers, with the famous cleavage tastefully on show and a mention of the pandemic also made. Liz, who made 2021 headlines for heading to the ballet for her first night out "in 14 months," was missing party looks. Her son didn't miss this one.

Stuns With Show-Stopping Look

Elizabeth Hurley indoors in plunging dress
ElizabethHurley/Instagram

Scroll for the photo. It comes as Damian Hurley makes headlines for losing out on a $248 million inheritance from his grandfather. Liz and Damian's father Steve Bing were out of wedlock when they welcomed him, with this seemingly being enough for Damian's grandfather to cut him out of his will entirely.

Liz's photo, a selfie, showed her home, fully glammed-up, and flaunting her incredible assets while in a near-frontless and low-cut silver-gray dress formed of embellished and feather-like fabrics, also rocking a massive necklace.

See The Photo Below

The ex to Four Weddings and a Funeral actor Hugh Grant, going somewhat eye-popping, showed off her stunning figure and her iconic facial features, wearing statement and smokey dark eye makeup, a huge silver crown headpiece, plus chic diamond bracelet jewelry.

"The last time I wore a party dress - February 2020," Liz captioned the photo, adding hashtags of #thatslife, #india, and #happydays.

Hurley, whose Herefordshire, U.K. quarantine has made headlines as she stays firmly home, now sees comments to her photo topped by her son. See the reply after the snap.

Scroll For More Snaps

Elizabeth Hurley and son on the red carpet
Gettyimages | John Phillips

Damian sent his mother all the best, also seemingly wowed by her flawless evening look. "Amazing," he wrote, and fans agreed. "Isn't she just," one replied, adding: "I wish I knew your mum." Another jumped in to write that Liz, who celebrated her recent 56 birthday by rolling around grass in Daisy Dukes, "never ages."

Liz has been speaking out after Damian's inheritance drama - the star welcomed her son with ex Bing, who tragically took his own life in 2020.

Betrayed By Inheritance Cut

Speaking to The Daily Mail, Liz stated: "Damian’s grandfather, Peter Bing, had attempted to have Stephen’s children, including Damian, disregarded as his grandchildren in the irrevocable trust he had previously set up."

Mentioning Bing's suicide, the blue-eyed beauty added: “When Stephen took his own life, he died thinking his children were going to be taken care of. What Stephen wanted has now been callously reversed. I know Stephen would have been devastated.”

Liz remains best known for dating British actor Hugh for 13 years.

