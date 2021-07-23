Proposed Trade Would Send Christian Wood & Eric Gordon To Warriors For Package Centered On James Wiseman

Houston Rockets center Christian Wood is expected to be one of the most coveted big men on the trade market in the 2021 offseason. Wood signed with the Rockets last summer with the hope of teaming up with Russell Westbrook and James Harden in Space City. Unfortunately, Westbrook and Harden ended up demanding a trade from Houston, forcing the Rockets to undergo a rebuilding process.

The Rockets are yet to make Wood officially available on the trading block, but they are highly expected to explore moving him if they are presented with an intriguing offer.