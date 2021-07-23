Trending Stories
Basketball

NBA Rumors: Celtics Could Trade Marcus Smart, Tristan Thompson & 1st-Rounder For Malcolm Brogdon

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Proposed Deal Would Form Blazers' 'Big 3' Of Gordon Hayward, Damian Lillard & CJ McCollum

Basketball

NBA Trade Rumors: Spurs Could Swap Dejounte Murray For Ben Simmons, Per 'Bleacher Report'

Celebrities

Britney Spears Receives A Special Bikini From Famous Friend

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Myles Turner & TJ Warren Could Be Traded To Warriors For Andrew Wiggins & No. 7 Pick

Basketball

Proposed Trade Would Send Christian Wood & Eric Gordon To Warriors For Package Centered On James Wiseman

Proposed Trade Would Send Christian Wood & Eric Gordon To Warriors For Package Centered On James Wiseman

Christian Wood going for a lay up
Gettyimages | Carmen Mandato
Basketball
JB Baruelo

Houston Rockets center Christian Wood is expected to be one of the most coveted big men on the trade market in the 2021 offseason. Wood signed with the Rockets last summer with the hope of teaming up with Russell Westbrook and James Harden in Space City. Unfortunately, Westbrook and Harden ended up demanding a trade from Houston, forcing the Rockets to undergo a rebuilding process.

The Rockets are yet to make Wood officially available on the trading block, but they are highly expected to explore moving him if they are presented with an intriguing offer.

Potential Trade Suitor For Christian Wood - Golden State Warriors

Christian Wood shoots the ball from perimeter
Gettyimages | Carmen Mandato

One of the teams that may consider trading for Wood this summer is the Golden State Warriors. In a recent article, Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report included the Wood-to-Warriors deal on his list of surprising NBA trades that could actually happen in the 2021 offseason,

In the proposed trade scenario, the Warriors would be sending a package that includes James Wiseman, Kelly Oubre Jr., and the No. 14 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft to the Rockets in exchange for Wood and Eric Gordon. Before they could push through with the trade, the Warriors would first need to convince Oubre Jr. to agree to a sign-and-trade deal to Houston.

Warriors Finally Get Frontcourt Help

Christian Wood celebrating Rockets' victory
Gettyimages | Steph Chambers

The proposed trade deal would make a lot of sense for the Warriors, especially if they are serious about reclaiming their throne and reviving their dynasty in the 2021-22 NBA season. Wood would be a massive upgrade over Wiseman at the Warriors' starting center position.

He would give them a very reliable scoring option under the basket, a monster rebounder, rim protector, and floor-spacer. Last season, he averaged 21.0 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks while shooting 51.4 percent from the field and 37.4 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

If he continues to improve his game, Wood could fulfill the Warriors' dream of adding a fourth superstar that would help Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green carry the team.

Eric Gordon Gives Warriors Veteran Sharpshooter & Sixth Man

Eric Gordon making plays for the Rockets
Gettyimages | Carmen Mandato

Aside from Wood, the Warriors would also be acquiring Gordon in the proposed trade deal. Gordon may have dealt with numerous injuries in the past years but when he's 100 percent healthy, he would be a solid addition to Golden State's second unit.

"Adding Eric Gordon to the swap would give Golden State a proven shot-creator to lead the second team," Buckley wrote. "If the 32-year-old can put his recent injury problems behind him (63 appearances the past two seasons combined), he would inject the bench mob with a fiery three-point shot, slithery off-the-dribble attacks and some secondary playmaking."

Proposed Trade A No-Brainer For Rockets

James Wiseman dunks the ball
Gettyimages | Sarah Stier

Meanwhile, the proposed blockbuster trade should be a no-brainer for the Rockets. By sending Wood and Gordon to Golden State, they would be acquiring a young and promising big man in Wiseman, a two-way wingman in Oubre Jr., and another first-round pick in the upcoming 2021 NBA Draft.

Pairing Wiseman with whomever they pick using this season's No. 2 overall selection would enable the Rockets to lay a strong foundation at the start of the post-James Harden era. At 25, Oubre Jr. still fits the Rockets' long-term plan, but they could also elect to move him for more future draft assets before the 2022 trade deadline.

Latest Headlines

'RHONY' Producers Are Taking Their Time Casting Season 14

July 23, 2021

NBA Rumors: Proposed Deal Would Form Blazers' 'Big 3' Of Gordon Hayward, Damian Lillard & CJ McCollum

July 23, 2021

Britney Spears Excited To Clean In Low-Low Shorts

July 23, 2021

NBA Trade Rumors: Spurs Could Swap Dejounte Murray For Ben Simmons, Per 'Bleacher Report'

July 23, 2021

NBA Rumors: Celtics Could Trade Marcus Smart, Tristan Thompson & 1st-Rounder For Malcolm Brogdon

July 23, 2021

Bravo Defends Eboni K. Williams Against Backlash Over 'RHONY' Race Conversations

July 23, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.