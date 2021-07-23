Trending Stories
Basketball

NBA Rumors: Myles Turner & TJ Warren Could Be Traded To Warriors For Andrew Wiggins & No. 7 Pick

Celebrities

Britney Spears Receives A Special Bikini From Famous Friend

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Kyle Lowry To Lakers, Kyle Kuzma To Timberwolves In Suggested 3-Way Deal Involving Raptors

Celebrities

Miley Cyrus Rocks See-Through Top With Exciting Announcement

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Proposed Three-Team Blockbuster Would Involve Brandon Ingram, Damian Lillard & Ben Simmons

Celebrities

Miley Cyrus Rocks Penis Dress To Announce Statement Collection

NBA Trade Rumors: Spurs Could Swap Dejounte Murray For Ben Simmons, Per 'Bleacher Report'

Ben Simmons going for an and-1
Gettyimages | Cameron Pollack
Basketball
JB Baruelo

Since they got eliminated in the 2021 NBA Playoffs, rumors have been continuously swirling around All-Star point guard Ben Simmons and his future with the Philadelphia 76ers. After taking most of the blame for their failed attempt to capture the Larry O'Brien Trophy, multiple signs are pointing out that the Sixers would be parting ways with Simmons this summer.

Despite his shooting woes, Simmons is still receiving strong interest from title contenders that need additional star power and rebuilding teams that want to speed up their timeline.

Ben Simmons To Philadelphia 76ers

Ben Simmons dunks the ball
Gettyimages | Tim Nwachukwu

One of the teams that are closely monitoring Simmons' situation in Philadephia is the San Antonio Spurs. In a recent article, Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report came up with an interesting trade idea that would enable the Spurs to acquire Simmons from the Sixers this summer.

In the proposed trade scenario, the Spurs would be sending a package that includes Dejounte Murray, Derrick White, and Devin Vassell to the Sixers in exchange for Simmons. If the trade becomes a reality, Buckley believes that it would benefit both the Spurs and the Sixers.

Why The Sixers Would Make The Trade

Dejounte Murray running the Spurs' offense
Gettyimages | Pool

Though they won't be acquiring another All-Star in return, the proposed trade deal would still be worth exploring for the Sixers. It would allow them to add a starting-caliber point guard in Murray and two other young players who would complement Embiid on the court.

"Murray is a brilliant defender who can find shots for his teammates, and while he has his own issues from distance (career 33.2 percent), at least he'll look at the basket from there (3.0 attempts per outing in 2020-21)," Buckley wrote. "White does a little of everything at both ends of the floor. Devin Vassell has obvious three-and-D abilities, plus the potential to add some off-the-dribble offense to the mix."

Spurs Get New Centerpiece

Gettyimages | Tim Nwachukwu

Meanwhile, trading Murray, White, and Vassell for Simmons would make a lot of sense for the Spurs, especially if they are planning to undergo a rebuilding process this summer. Compared to those three and other young players on the Spurs' roster, Simmons, former Rookie of the Year and three-time All-Star, is more capable of leading a franchise.

If the Spurs decide to take a different route, they could make Simmons the centerpiece of the next title-contending team that they would try to build in San Antonio.

Ben Simmons Becomes Coach Pop's Next Project

Ben Simmons trying to score against Clint Capela
Gettyimages | Kevin C. Cox

Except for his poor shooting, Simmons is a great all-around player. He's a very reliable scorer, playmaker, rebounder, and lockdown defender. Last season, he averaged 14.3 points, 7.2 rebounds, 6.9 assists, and 1.6 steals while shooting 55.7 percent from the field, per ESPN.

Though it wouldn't put him closer to winning his first NBA championship title, being traded to the Spurs would be beneficial for Simmons. Having a fresh start in San Antonio where he would be guided by one of the best coaches in league history, Gregg Popovich, could help him quickly return to the right path to becoming a legitimate superstar in the league.

Latest Headlines

NBA Rumors: Celtics Could Trade Marcus Smart, Tristan Thompson & 1st-Rounder For Malcolm Brogdon

July 23, 2021

Bravo Defends Eboni K. Williams Against Backlash Over 'RHONY' Race Conversations

July 23, 2021

Miley Cyrus Rocks See-Through Top With Exciting Announcement

July 23, 2021

'RHOA' Star Kandi Burruss Reacts To Sheree Whitfield's Potential Return

July 23, 2021

Elizabeth Hurley Impresses Teen Son In Plunging Party Dress

July 23, 2021

Maria Menounos Celebrates Cowgirl Style In Her Bathroom

July 23, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.