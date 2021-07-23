NBA Trade Rumors: Spurs Could Swap Dejounte Murray For Ben Simmons, Per 'Bleacher Report'

Since they got eliminated in the 2021 NBA Playoffs, rumors have been continuously swirling around All-Star point guard Ben Simmons and his future with the Philadelphia 76ers. After taking most of the blame for their failed attempt to capture the Larry O'Brien Trophy, multiple signs are pointing out that the Sixers would be parting ways with Simmons this summer.

Despite his shooting woes, Simmons is still receiving strong interest from title contenders that need additional star power and rebuilding teams that want to speed up their timeline.