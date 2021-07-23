NBA Rumors: Proposed Deal Would Form Blazers' 'Big 3' Of Gordon Hayward, Damian Lillard & CJ McCollum

Despite numerous calls for them to undergo a full-scale rebuild, the Portland Trail Blazers still looked determined to keep their explosive backcourt duo of Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum. Lillard has already addressed the rumors surrounding his future in Portland, saying that he doesn't have any plan of demanding a trade this summer. However, that shouldn't be a reason for the Trail Blazers to be complacent.

If they are serious about keeping Lillard, the Trail Blazers should find a way to build a legitimate title contender around him in the 2021 offseason.