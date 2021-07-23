Trending Stories
Basketball

NBA Rumors: Celtics Could Trade Marcus Smart, Tristan Thompson & 1st-Rounder For Malcolm Brogdon

Basketball

NBA Trade Rumors: Spurs Could Swap Dejounte Murray For Ben Simmons, Per 'Bleacher Report'

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Proposed Deal Would Form Blazers' 'Big 3' Of Gordon Hayward, Damian Lillard & CJ McCollum

Celebrities

Britney Spears Receives A Special Bikini From Famous Friend

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Myles Turner & TJ Warren Could Be Traded To Warriors For Andrew Wiggins & No. 7 Pick

Celebrities

Britney Spears Excited To Clean In Low-Low Shorts

NBA Rumors: Proposed Deal Would Form Blazers' 'Big 3' Of Gordon Hayward, Damian Lillard & CJ McCollum

Gordon Hayward making plays for the Celtics
Gettyimages | Kevin C. Cox
Basketball
JB Baruelo

Despite numerous calls for them to undergo a full-scale rebuild, the Portland Trail Blazers still looked determined to keep their explosive backcourt duo of Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum. Lillard has already addressed the rumors surrounding his future in Portland, saying that he doesn't have any plan of demanding a trade this summer. However, that shouldn't be a reason for the Trail Blazers to be complacent.

If they are serious about keeping Lillard, the Trail Blazers should find a way to build a legitimate title contender around him in the 2021 offseason.

Gordon Hayward To Portland Trail Blazers

Gordon Hayward sends thumbs up to Hornets' bench
Gettyimages | Mike Ehrmann

In a recent article, Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report created a list of surprising trades that could actually happen in the 2021 offseason. These include a hypothetical blockbuster deal that would send Charlotte Hornets small forward Gordon Hayward to Portland.

In the proposed trade scenario, the Trail Blazers would be sending a package that includes Jusuf Nurkick, Zach Collins, Nasir Little, and a top-three protected 2023 first-round pick to the Hornets in exchange for Hayward. Before they could push through with the trade, the Trail Blazers would first need to convince Collins to agree to a sign-and-trade deal to Charlotte.

Trail Blazers Create Own 'Big 3'

Gordon Hayward looking at the scoreboard
Gettyimages | Andy Lyons

Given their salary cap situation and limited trade assets, Buckley believes that this could be one of the best moves that the Trail Blazers could make to build a more competitive team around Lillard.

"Is Gordon Hayward a good enough get to appease Lillard? Who knows. But given Portland's budget constraints—the club doesn't have a pick in this draft and isn't swimming in high-ceiling prospects—this might be the best the front office can do, especially since the swap doesn't cost CJ McCollum," Buckley wrote. "The Blazers would still lean heavily toward the offensive end and need to scramble for answers at center, but a Lillard-McCollum-Hayward trio could be pretty special on offense."

Gordon Hayward's On-Court Impact

Gordon Hayward shooting a free throw
Gettyimages | Mike Ehrmann

Hayward would undeniably be an intriguing addition to the Trail Blazers. Though he's yet to regain his All-Star form, he has already shown a massive improvement in his performance since recovering from an injury. Hayward's arrival in Portland would make the Trail Blazers a more dangerous team on the offensive end of the floor.

He would give them a very reliable third-scoring option behind Lillard and McCollum, as well as a great rebounder, on-court facilitator, defender, and floor-spacer. Last season, he averaged 19.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 1.2 steals while shooting 47.3 percent from the field and 41.5 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

Why The Hornets Would Make The Trade

Jusuf Nurkic complaining to the referee
Gettyimages | Kevin C. Cox

Though they aren't actively trading Hayward, the proposed deal could be a no-brainer for the Hornets. By sending Hayward to Portland, they would be acquiring two solid frontcourt reinforcements in Nurkic and Collins, a young and promising talent in Little, and a future first-round pick.

Nurkic and Collins would be valuable additions to the Hornets, especially with both Cody Zeller and Bismack Biyombo set to become free agents this summer. Nurkic could serve as the Hornets' new starting center in the 2021-22 NBA season, while Collins could take the role as his primary backup.

Latest Headlines

'RHONY' Producers Are Taking Their Time Casting Season 14

July 23, 2021

Proposed Trade Would Send Christian Wood & Eric Gordon To Warriors For Package Centered On James Wiseman

July 23, 2021

Britney Spears Excited To Clean In Low-Low Shorts

July 23, 2021

NBA Trade Rumors: Spurs Could Swap Dejounte Murray For Ben Simmons, Per 'Bleacher Report'

July 23, 2021

NBA Rumors: Celtics Could Trade Marcus Smart, Tristan Thompson & 1st-Rounder For Malcolm Brogdon

July 23, 2021

Bravo Defends Eboni K. Williams Against Backlash Over 'RHONY' Race Conversations

July 23, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.