NBA Rumors: Celtics Could Trade Marcus Smart, Tristan Thompson & 1st-Rounder For Malcolm Brogdon

JB Baruelo

The Boston Celtics made a big move before the end of the 2020-21 NBA season, sending Kemba Walker to the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for Al Horford. The trade helped the Celtics get rid of Walker's massive salary while adding a defensive-minded big man in Horford. However, the deal also left a huge hole in the Celtics' backcourt.

To become a more competitive team in the Eastern Conference, the Celtics would be needing to find a starting-caliber point guard who would help Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum carry the team next year.

Proposed Trade To Acquire Malcolm Brogdon

Malcolm Brogdon making plays for the Pacers
Gettyimages | Andy Lyons

One of the potential trade targets for the Celtics in the 2021 offseason is Malcolm Brogdon of the Indiana Pacers. In a recent article, Skyler Carlin of NBA Analysis Network came up with a hypothetical blockbuster trade idea that would enable the Celtics to acquire Brogdon from the Pacers this summer.

In the proposed trade scenario, the Celtics would be sending a package that includes Marcus Smart, Tristan Thompson, and a 2025 first-round pick to the Pacers in exchange for Brogdon.

Celtics Add Former Rookie Of The Year

Malcolm Brogdon shooting the ball from the perimeter
Gettyimages | Andy Lyons

Brogdon would be a great addition to the Celtics. He would give them a former Rookie of the Year who would replace Walker as their new starting point guard in the 2021-22 NBA season. Brogdon's arrival in Boston would boost the Celtics' performance on both ends of the floor, giving them a very reliable third-scoring option next to Tatum and Brown, as well as a decent playmaker, rebounder, and floor-spacer.

Last season, Brogdon averaged 21.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 5.9 assists while shooting 45.3 percent from the field and 38.8 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

Malcolm Brogdon Would Welcome A Trade To Boston

Malcolm Brogdon passing the ball
Gettyimages | Michael Hickey

Brogdon may not have shown a strong indication that he's no longer happy in Indiana, but he would definitely be intrigued by the idea of playing in Boston. At this point in his career, he would be better off playing for a legitimate title contender than wasting the years of his prime being stuck in a mediocre team like the Pacers.

The Celtics may not make him an instant NBA champion, but joining forces with Tatum and Brown would give Brogdon a realistic chance of reaching the NBA Finals and capturing the Larry O'Brien Trophy next season.

Why The Pacers Would Make The Trade

Marcus Smart running the Celtics' offense
Gettyimages | Michael Reaves

The proposed trade deal would also make sense for the Pacers. It would allow them to swap Brogdon for two solid role players in Smart and Thompson while adding another future first-round pick to their war chest of draft assets.

"Getting Smart in the trade would be ideal for the Pacers, inserting a tenacious player on both ends of the court into their lineup," Carlin wrote. "Smart doesn’t need the ball to be effective, which means that he wouldn’t negatively affect the usage of LeVert or Sabonis. As for Thompson, he’s long been a reliable energy player for the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Celtics, grabbing offensive rebounds at an impressive rate."

