NBA Rumors: Celtics Could Trade Marcus Smart, Tristan Thompson & 1st-Rounder For Malcolm Brogdon

The Boston Celtics made a big move before the end of the 2020-21 NBA season, sending Kemba Walker to the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for Al Horford. The trade helped the Celtics get rid of Walker's massive salary while adding a defensive-minded big man in Horford. However, the deal also left a huge hole in the Celtics' backcourt.

To become a more competitive team in the Eastern Conference, the Celtics would be needing to find a starting-caliber point guard who would help Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum carry the team next year.