NBA Rumors: Myles Turner & TJ Warren Could Be Traded To Warriors For Andrew Wiggins & No. 7 Pick

Myles Turner going for a lay up
Gettyimages | Andy Lyons
Basketball
JB Baruelo

The Golden State Warriors are expected to be one of the most active teams on the trade market in the 2021 offseason. Though they are set to have Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond back next season, the Warriors would still need to make major upgrades on their roster in order to have a legitimate chance of fully dominating the loaded Western Conference and winning the NBA championship title.

One of the potential trade targets for the Warriors this summer is Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers.

Proposed Warriors-Pacers Trade

Myles Turner and TJ Warren double teaming Jimmy Butler
Gettyimages | Pool

In a recent article, Greg Patuto of NBA Analysis Network discussed a hypothetical trade idea that the Warriors and the Pacers could make this summer. In the proposed trade scenario, the Warriors would be sending a package that includes Andrew Wiggins and the No. 7 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft to the Pacers for Turner, TJ Warren, and the No. 13 pick.

If the trade would push through in the 2021 offseason, Patuto believes it would help both teams in filling up the needs to improve on their roster.

Myles Turner Gives Warriors Starting-Caliber Center

Myles Turning finding his way into the basket
Gettyimages | Pool

Trading for Turner would make a lot of sense for the Warriors. They may currently have James Wiseman on their roster but with his performance in his rookie season, he's obviously not ready enough to help the Warriors reclaim their throne and revive their dynasty. Turner would give the Warriors a starting-caliber center who has five years of playoff experience.

His potential arrival in Golden State would help them improve in terms of scoring, rebounding, protecting the rim, and floor-spacer. Last season, he averaged 12.6 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 3.4 blocks while shooting 47.7 percent from the field and 33.5 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

TJ Warren & Andrew Wiggins Swap Places

TJ Warren finding an open teammate
Gettyimages | Pool

The Warriors would also be acquiring Warren in the proposed deal. The inclusion of Warren in the trade package would ease the departure of Wiggins as he would give Golden State a three-and-D player who would immediately fill the hole that he would be leaving in their wing.

Aside from being a reliable scorer, Warren is also a great defender. Coach Steve Kerr could give Warren the task to guard the opposing team's best player next season. With his ability to excel in an off-ball capacity, he would also be a great fit alongside Curry, Thompson, and Green.

Why The Pacers Would Make The Trade

Andrew Wiggins penetrating the opposing team's defense
Gettyimages | Ezra Shaw

The proposed trade deal would be worth exploring for the Pacers. The suggested trade would allow them to address the logjam in their frontcourt while moving up in the 2021 NBA Draft. Wiggins would also be an intriguing addition to the Pacers, giving them another promising player who fits the timeline of Domantas Sabonis, Caris LeVert, and Malcolm Brogdon.

Wiggins may have gone through plenty of ups and downs since his rookie season, but no one can deny his superstar potential. Being traded to a team that could give him a more significant role on the offensive end of the floor could speed up his development into a legitimate superstar in the league.

