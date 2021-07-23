Britney Spears Excited To Clean In Low-Low Shorts

Scroll for the video. Britney, who continues to battle 69-year-old dad Jamie Spears in her conservatorship case, asked fans what they do "to keep your dreams alive????"

Dancing around with massive energy from a wood-floored living room peeping arched windows and a vintage grandfather clock, the "Toxic" singer told fans she'd realized all her tennis shoes were "gone" yesterday. Britney then explained her fondness for them as hours of dancing make her feet ache: "So I put tennis shoes on so my feet feel nice," she wrote.