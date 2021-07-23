Britney Spears Excited To Clean In Low-Low Shorts

Britney Spears is pumped to clean her house and she's dancing around in tiny shorts while eyeing up the chores. The 39-year-old singer today delivered another of her legendary home dance sessions, this time posting a lengthy caption addressing her rising confidence and love of tennis shoes and heels. Addressing her 32.3 million Instagram followers and telling them she won't "settle," the Grammy winner busted out moves in her sporty look, and she was all muscle in a caption showing how much stronger she's gotten of late.