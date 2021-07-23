Trending Stories
Miley Cyrus Rocks See-Through Top With Exciting Announcement

Miley Cyrus close up
Shutterstock
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Miley Cyrus is freeing the nipple in a sheer crop top while delivering exciting news. The 28-year-old singer had already made headlines this week for rocking a risky pink minidress bearing a cartoon penis on it as she unveiled a new merch collection, with today bringing yet more content on the blonde's Instagram.

Posting for her 138 million followers on Thursday, the "Prisoner" hit-maker went for the most popular trending word of 2021, debuting the "CANCELED" range from her line and making her pre-weekend post a statement one. Check it out below.

Dropping Statement Merch

Miley Cyrus selfie in large tee
MileyCyrus/Instagram

Scroll for the photos. Cyrus had, just yesterday, crawled all over dad Bille Ray Cyrus' Nissan truck as she modeled a dress version of her "MILEY CYRUS MADE ME GAY" tee, one retailing for $35 and accompanying a slightly-pricier long-sleeved version setting shoppers back $45.

Today was dedicated to: "MILEY IS CANCELED!!!" as the singer rocked matching whites, rocking a pair of sweatpants with "MILEY" on the front and "IS CANCELED" on the back - the former Hannah Montana star paired her lowers with an itty-bitty and see-through crop top.

See The Photos Below

Posing on oversized white couches and outdoors as she highlighted her punk-rocker hair and slim waist, Miley sent out an entire gallery as she modeled her merch, writing: "MILEY IS CANCELED!!!! MORE NEW MERCH! MILEYCYRUS.COM"

Quick to leave a like was rising singer and daughter to Will and Jada Pinkett-Smith, Willow Smith. Fans, meanwhile, replied: "Neeeeeed" as they flocked to stock their carts. Miley's Wednesday post had also shouted out her new ambassador role for Italian brand Gucci. Swipe below for the gallery - scroll for more photos.

Not Her Only Gig

Miley Cyrus in robe and wig
MileyCyrus/Instagram

It's rare for Miley to throw in multiple brands in one post, but she managed to turn her update yesterday into a discreet plug for Gucci - the singer made headlines earlier this summer for being unveiled as the designer's new fragrance face.

"It’s with happiness and honor I announce I am the face of Gucci Flora Gorgeous Gardenia Eau de Parfum. @gucci and I have felt like family for a long time in our collaborations," Miley wrote while blowing a kiss and amid flowers. Scroll for more photos.

Gucci Girl

Miley, this year also partnering up with ice-cream giant Magnum for a virtual concert, continued: "Being tough in a soft environment or still in a chaotic moment. #FloraFantasy is being who you are. None of us are made with one ingredient. We all have different notes, some subtle and some bold. Just like Flora!"

Cyrus now joins the long list of celebrities fronting luxury brands. Singer Ariana Grande is the face of Givenchy. Meanwhile, rapper Cardi B is the face of Balenciaga.

