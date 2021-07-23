Miley Cyrus Rocks See-Through Top With Exciting Announcement

Miley Cyrus is freeing the nipple in a sheer crop top while delivering exciting news. The 28-year-old singer had already made headlines this week for rocking a risky pink minidress bearing a cartoon penis on it as she unveiled a new merch collection, with today bringing yet more content on the blonde's Instagram.

Posting for her 138 million followers on Thursday, the "Prisoner" hit-maker went for the most popular trending word of 2021, debuting the "CANCELED" range from her line and making her pre-weekend post a statement one. Check it out below.