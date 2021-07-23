Michaela Coel To Star In 'Black Panther' Sequel

Michaela Coel has just been added to the cast of the highly-anticipated sequel of Marvel's Black Panther.

On July 21, Variety shared the news of Coel's casting, revealing that she would be joining an ensemble cast for filming on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in a role that has yet to be confirmed.

As the outlet explained, details surrounding Coel's character are "locked up" at the moment, which is no surprise. After all, creators of the film wouldn't want to spoil storylines before the film is released.