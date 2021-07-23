Trending Stories
Michaela Coel To Star In 'Black Panther' Sequel

Michaela Coel stares with her hand on her chin.
Gettyimages | Gareth Cattermole
Movies
Lindsay Cronin

Michaela Coel has just been added to the cast of the highly-anticipated sequel of Marvel's Black Panther.

On July 21, Variety shared the news of Coel's casting, revealing that she would be joining an ensemble cast for filming on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in a role that has yet to be confirmed.

As the outlet explained, details surrounding Coel's character are "locked up" at the moment, which is no surprise. After all, creators of the film wouldn't want to spoil storylines before the film is released.

Filming On The 'Black Panther' Sequel Reportedly Began In June

Michaela Coel puts cleavage on display in printed maroon and gray dress.
Shutterstock | 842245

According to insiders who spoke to Variety about the upcoming film, Coel has joined director Ryan Coogler at Atlanta’s Pinewood Studios, where she and the rest of the cast began production in June.

Although Coel isn't exactly a household name quiet yet, she's certainly a force to be reckoned with, especially after joining the team of HBO Max's I May Destroy You both in front and behind the cameras.

As fans may know, Coel received an impressive three Emmy nominations for her work on the scripted series.

Michaela Coel Wasn't Just An Actor Of 'I May Destroy You'

Michaela Coel wears an off-the-shoulder printed dress.
Shutterstock | 842245

At this year's Emmy Awards, which will be held in September, Coel is up for Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie, Outstanding Writing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie, and Outstanding Directing For A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie.

In addition to working behind-the-scenes of the HBO Max show as both a writer and director, Coel starred as a writer trying to cope with rape on the series. And, she did one heck of a job at all three of her roles.

Filming On The 'Black Panther' Sequel Is 'Very Emotional'

Michaela Coel wears a button-down floral blouse.
Gettyimages | Vittorio Zunino Celotto

In addition to I May Destroy You, Coel’s other credits include the Netflix's Black Mirror and Chewing Gum, and feature films Been So Long and Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

While moving forward with a sequel to Black Panther, which brought in over $1.3 billion at the box office, was a no-brainer, doing so without the late Chadwick Boseman, who died in August 2020 after a battle with colon cancer, was heartbreaking.

“It’s clearly very emotional without Chad,” Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige told Variety in late June.

Kevin Feige Hopes To Make Chadwick Boseman Proud

Michaela Coel wears a white T-shirt and brown jacket.
Gettyimages | Stuart C. Wilson

"But everyone is also very excited to bring the world of Wakanda back to the public and back to the fans. We’re going to do it in a way that would make Chad proud,” he added.

Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright, Daniel Kaluuya, Winston Duke, Lupita Nyong’o, Florence Kasumba and Angela Bassett are expected to reprise their roles from the original film in the sequel.

Marvel Studios refused to comment on the casting news when contacted by Variety.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will be released in theaters on July 8, 2022.

