Carrie Underwood Wows With Inspiring Yoga Mat Squat

Carrie Underwood is impressing fans with her flawless workout skills, this time seeing the 38-year-old squat deep while on a yoga mat. The "Southbound" singer and all-around fitness queen today popped up on her Fit52 brand's Instagram - the popular workout app deemed addictive by early downloaders regularly features its famous CEO, and she rarely disappoints.

Today showing immense strength and rocking stylish gym wear from her CALIA by Carrie athleisurewear brand, Carrie wowed with a perfect squat - she also sent out inspiring words.