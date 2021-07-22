Trending Stories
Carrie Underwood Wows With Inspiring Yoga Mat Squat

Carrie Underwood smiles close up
Getty
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Carrie Underwood is impressing fans with her flawless workout skills, this time seeing the 38-year-old squat deep while on a yoga mat. The "Southbound" singer and all-around fitness queen today popped up on her Fit52 brand's Instagram - the popular workout app deemed addictive by early downloaders regularly features its famous CEO, and she rarely disappoints.

Today showing immense strength and rocking stylish gym wear from her CALIA by Carrie athleisurewear brand, Carrie wowed with a perfect squat - she also sent out inspiring words.

Gym Time Is Self-Care Time

Carrie Underwood gym selfie
CarrieUnderwood/Instagram

Scroll for the photo. It comes amid a plethora of pumping workout snaps from the American Idol winner, with 2021 also bringing former NHL player husband Mike Fisher into Fit52 workout promos.

The snap showed Carrie in a brightly-lit living room and proving that being a busy mother and multi-faceted star doesn't mean training isn't on the cards. Carrie had her feet apart as she executed a challenging and deep squat, with fans seeing the "Cry Pretty" star in tight leggings, cute pink sneakers, plus a workout tank.

See The Photo Below

Throwing out her million-dollar smile as she managed to stay steady for the photo op, Carrie highlighted her steely-strong arms - the cheese-grater abs recently shown off during a bikini-clad fishing trip were hidden, though.

"Sweat it out, fitf52 fam!" the caption read. Fun dumbbell emoji were also added to jazz the photo up and get fans in the fitness mood. The app, which is now available on both Android and Apple after fans complained it was Apple-only, also comes fully explained.

Her True 'Passion'

Carrie Underwood squatting indoors
Fit52/Instagram

Fit52 is based on a deck of 52 cards and on the concept that not every workout needs to be perfect. Speaking in a statement as the brand launched last year, Carrie revealed:

“Fitness is a true passion for me,” adding: “The fit52 app incorporates what I’ve been doing myself for years, and we’ve made it easy and totally accessible for anyone that wants help in working out. We worked really hard to create a high-quality, user-friendly app that is designed for busy people and their busy lives." More photos below.

Not The Only Celeb At It

Underwood added: "Fit52 meets you wherever you are on your health journey, and I’m so proud of it.”

Carrie, whose app accompanies her Find Your Path diet and exercise book, isn't the only celebrity selling wellness these days. Model Jordyn Woods has her Frst Place fitness plans. The former BFF to Kylie Jenner is also joined in all things workout by 47-year-old reality star Larsa Pippen. Workout gear, meanwhile, is now an empire for Carrie via her 2015-founded CALIA brand, although fans are bit meh on the prices.

