Mark Wahlberg is speaking out about his new film, Joe Bell.

During a Zoom interview with USA Today on July 22, Wahlberg, who plays the character of Joe Bell, who tragically lost his 15-year-old gay son, Jadin, played by Reid Miller, to suicide, admitted that when it came to the story being told, he learned an important lesson in parenting.

Based on a true story, Joe Bell follows Wahlberg's character's on-foot journey across the country, which began in Oregon in 2013.