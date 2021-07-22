Leah McSweeney Claims 'RHONY' Is The 'Most Interesting' Franchise

Leah McSweeney recently appeared on the Betches’ Mention It All podcast, where she opened up about filming the latest season of The Real Housewives of New York City and declared that the Big Apple-based Real Housewives franchise is the best one of them all.

"We filmed during such a life-altering moment. Especially in New York City. We were having protests every day, there was an election going on, there was a global pandemic in a city that — we had more regulations than upstate New York," McSweeney recalled.