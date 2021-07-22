Joe Biden Accused Of Lying About Defunding The Police

President Joe Biden is facing scrutiny for his recent claim that the Democratic Party does not want to defund the police.
As reported by Breitbart, Republican Sen. John Kennedy appeared on Fox News Channel’s America’s Newsroom on Thursday and accused Biden of lying.
“In my opinion, Sandra, President Biden is not telling the truth. Maybe George Washington could not tell a lie, but just about every politician since has mastered the skill. And I don’t mean to be ugly, but President Biden has a Ph.D. in it."