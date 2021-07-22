Trending Stories
5 Tips For Losing Weight In Your 40s

Man trying to lose weight.
Shutterstock | 67766
Fitness
Jacob Highley

Turning 40 marks a special shift into what is considered a person’s “power years.” There are several reasons for this, with the most obvious being that a person has had more time to accomplish their goals in life.

This means that a person’s career is mostly likely progressed, their emotional and physical maturity has developed, and they are often enjoying a good sex-life.

But with these perks comes the undeniable reality that our bodies have a harder time burning fat, gaining muscle, and rebounding after physical intimacy. Which is why the first tip to losing weight in your 40s is to:

1. Be Mindful Of Alcohol

Person drinking
Unsplash | iam_os

Ironically, alcohol can be detrimental to a number of things, not just your sobriety! According to the NIH, alcohol does the following to you:

  • Increases your blood pressure.
  • Can increase the risk of liver problems.
  • Can increase your chance of increasing cancer levels in the body. (Across multiple areas of one's body)
  • Increase caloric intake making your fitness or weight goals harder to reach.
  • Lowers your immune system, making you more susceptible to sickness.

And of course, there is the obvious memory loss that occurs with drinking. (Depending on how much is ingested.)

2. Reserve Sweet Treats Or Pastries For Cheat Days

Giphy

Because sugar and high calory sweets go hand-in-hand, athletes today have chosen to leave these pleasantries for their “cheat days.”

For those who are unfamiliar with the term, a cheat day is simply a day designated for a person to eat much more fatty foods or sugary foods.

This makes it possible for athletes to throw off the body’s metabolism, boosting how fast the body digests. It also has proven effects helping people make better choices by fulfilling their cravings!

3. Intermittent Fasting

clock on plate
Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Intermittent_Fasting_101.jpg

Although the sheer idea of fasting is repulsive to many people in the Western world, there is clear statistics and data which prove that certain a duration of fasting can be highly valuable for weight loss!

By fasting, the body is forced to dig into fat reserves, but only if the body already has the right amounts. Otherwise, you are going to experience hormonal and nutritional imbalances. If you have ever fasted or even gone on a diet, you are probably more than familiar with this.

Experts recommend purchasing a book or a resource to learn how to properly fast so that you don’t burn muscle instead of fat.

4. Recognize Bad Habits

Cookies on table
Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Chocolate_chip_cookies_on_cutting_board.jpg

There is a big difference between having a piece of cake, and 3 pieces. A piece of chocolate isn’t the same as the whole bar.

When you have a type of food that is constantly around you, and you are supposed to refrain from it, don’t have it!

Don’t even have a little bit. Studies show that overeating not only leads to obesity but it also can result in lower energy levels and less happiness if you aren’t meeting your goals.

5. Eat Less Calories, More Often!

Shutterstock | 2506387

This means having smaller portions but eating those portions every two to three hours or so. (It isn't just about calories though, which is why dieting isn't everything.

Click here to learn how to raise your testosterone levels.

