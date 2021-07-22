5 Tips For Losing Weight In Your 40s

Turning 40 marks a special shift into what is considered a person’s “power years.” There are several reasons for this, with the most obvious being that a person has had more time to accomplish their goals in life.

This means that a person’s career is mostly likely progressed, their emotional and physical maturity has developed, and they are often enjoying a good sex-life.

But with these perks comes the undeniable reality that our bodies have a harder time burning fat, gaining muscle, and rebounding after physical intimacy. Which is why the first tip to losing weight in your 40s is to: