Hunter Biden's Art Dealer Was Reportedly Sued For Fraud

A new report from CBS News claims that Hunter Biden's art dealer, Georges Bergès, was previously sued for fraud.

The lawsuit was filed by an investor in Bergès' gallery, Ingrid Arneberg.

"The lawsuit alleged that Arneberg, an artist herself, had invested $500,000 for the purpose of gallery expansion and that Berges deposited it in his personal bank account to cover expenses," CBS News reported.

The outlet noted that Bergès countersued for $4.5 million for defamation and other charges, and the pair settled in 2018 under undisclosed terms.