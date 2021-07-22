Chanel West Coast Celebrates 'Eazy' Miami Life In Bikini

Chanel West Coast is partying hard and reminding her TikTok followers that she absolutely made the right decision by ditching L.A. for a new life in Miami. The 32-year-old rapper and Ridiculousness star made headlines earlier this year for calling it quits in Los Angeles and picking up her belongings to move all the way East, where a joking "Chanel East Coast" hashtag has been dominating her Instagram.

Posting recently with a giant bikini-clad show-off, Chanel flaunted her new lifestyle, and the "Eazy" mention name-dropped her beats.