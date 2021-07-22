Gymnast McKayla Maroney Celebrates Life Improvement With Ocean Splash

Olympic gymnast McKayla Maroney is celebrating the small improvements in life by taking a trip to the ocean. The 25-year-old former athlete and London 2012 Olympics face took to her Instagram on Wednesday night to spread a little positivity, posting for her 1.3 million followers and reminding them how powerful a mantra can be. McKayla, who has openly addressed her past disordered eating and depression on social media, was showing what a turn-a-round she's achieved. She even extended the tip to her fans.