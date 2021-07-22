Gymnast McKayla Maroney Celebrates Life Improvement With Ocean Splash

Scroll for photos. The California native, increasingly making headlines for her Glohé wellness Instagram, had posted via her main feed, one this year chronicling her health troubles after an emergency E.R. visit in February slapped her with a painful kidney stones diagnosis.

Posting with stunning ocean views, first from afar and then seemingly at the water's edge, the GEICO face shared the perks of her West Coast location, but the message was one from within as McKayla spread a little wellness wisdom.