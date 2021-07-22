Lady Gaga Thrills Exiting Pool In 'Little Stars' Bikini

Lady Gaga has clocked over 6.5 million views overnight for dramatically wading out of a pool while in a criss-cross star bikini adorned with gold chains. The "Bad Romance" hit-maker, who went "Little StarZ" in her caption, thrilled her 48.3 million Instagram followers on Wednesday as she stripped down to show off her killer figure, with the glam video flying the flag for summer vibes, pool action, and the 35-year-old's knack for social media engagement. Gaga was all tan and toned as she flaunted her tattoos - check it out below.