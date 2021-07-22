Trending Stories
Lady Gaga Thrills Exiting Pool In 'Little Stars' Bikini

Lady Gaga smiling
Getty
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Lady Gaga has clocked over 6.5 million views overnight for dramatically wading out of a pool while in a criss-cross star bikini adorned with gold chains. The "Bad Romance" hit-maker, who went "Little StarZ" in her caption, thrilled her 48.3 million Instagram followers on Wednesday as she stripped down to show off her killer figure, with the glam video flying the flag for summer vibes, pool action, and the 35-year-old's knack for social media engagement. Gaga was all tan and toned as she flaunted her tattoos - check it out below.

'Little Stars'

Lady Gaga sweater selfie
LadyGaga/Instagram

Gaga, who is known for addressing her fans as little "monsters," definitely gave her followers something to look at. The Haus Laboratories founder, filmed in a boomerang, was seen pulling a bit of a 007 James Bond girl exit - no ocean, but plenty of water as the Grammy winner paraded her hips and flat stomach while clad in a tiny, string-tied, and monokini-effect two-piece.

The "little starZ" mentioned in the caption gave a nod to star-shaped designs on the bikini top as Gaga rocked a bun and shades.

See The Video Below

The A Star Is Born actress, who has been making headlines for stripping down for backyard and makeup-free summer selfies, exuded confidence, and the love was all there as fans took to the comments section.

"This is everything," one user replied. "What a BABE" came from the singer's Haus makeup brand. Gaga is fresh from headlines centering around the most famous aspect of her career, though - her voice. Two days ago, she shared a promo photo for her upcoming performance with Tony Bennett. More after the video.

Announces Big Night

Lady Gaga in evening dress
Gettyimages | Dia Dipasupil

Posting on Tuesday, the "CHROMATICA" singer hid her face, sharing a shoulder and neck photo with 94-year-old singer Tony Bennett as she announced:

"One Last Time 🤍 An evening with @itstonybennett and me at Radio City Music Hall on August 3rd & 5th. I am so honored and excited to celebrate Tony’s 95th birthday with him at these special shows. Tickets go on sale Thursday, July 22nd at 10am ET on livenation.com ✨."

"I love you Tony, the world is a better place because you're in it," she added. Scroll for more photos.

Makeup Brand Celebrates Birthday

Gaga, who joins fellow music faces from Selena Gomez to Jennifer Lopez in having a beauty brand, is fresh from celebrating two years since the launch of Haus.

"I can’t believe my makeup brand is 2 years old this week," she wrote this month, adding: "Thank you so much to my team @hauslabs for celebrating all people, beauty that is boundary less, reminding us all there is an artist inside us— and for working so hard this last two years. We can’t wait to show you the future…🖤"

