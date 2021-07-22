How To Fall Back Asleep After Waking In The Middle Of The Night

If you find yourself waking up in the middle of the night unable to go back to sleep, chances are you might be prolonging your sleeplessness without even knowing it. Whether you're stressing about it, especially if you have to be up early, or tempted to turn on the TV to pass the time, you might be keeping yourself awake for longer.

The first thing to know is that waking during the night is fairly common.

"Most of us experience mini-awakenings without even noticing them — up to 20 times per hour," states Johns Hopkins Medicine. "When it comes to observable wake-ups, most people have about two or three per night."

"But up to one in five Americans have difficulty getting back to sleep — a frustrating, sleep-robbing problem that experts call 'sleep maintenance insomnia.'"

Below are a few useful tips that will help you doze off quickly and get back that much-needed rest.