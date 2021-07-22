Should You Let Your Dog Sleep In Your Bed? Here's What Science Says

While all animal lovers share a close relationship with their pets regardless of their companions' species or whether they're mammals, birds, reptiles, or insects, it often seems like dogs and their owners are virtually inseparable.

This special bond, which dates back to early humans, also applies to sleep habits and sees plenty of people sharing a bed with their canine best friends.

If you're among them, then you probably can't imagine crawling into bed without your fur baby by your side. But is it okay to let your dog sleep in your bed? Here's what experts say.