NBA Rumors: Kyle Lowry To Lakers, Kyle Kuzma To Timberwolves In Suggested 3-Way Deal Involving Raptors

Toronto Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry is one of the veteran superstars who are expected to change teams in the 2021 offseason. Lowry is set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer. The Raptors may not have ruled out the possibility of re-signing Lowry but with their plan to rebuild the team, bringing the aging point guard back no longer makes any sense.

Instead of staying in Toronto, Lowry is expected to sign with a team that could give him a realistic chance of winning his second NBA championship title in the 2021-22 NBA season.