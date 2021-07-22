Trending Stories
NBA Rumors: Kyle Lowry To Lakers, Kyle Kuzma To Timberwolves In Suggested 3-Way Deal Involving Raptors

Kyle Lowry running the Raptors' offense
Gettyimages | Andy Lyons
Basketball
JB Baruelo

Toronto Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry is one of the veteran superstars who are expected to change teams in the 2021 offseason. Lowry is set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer. The Raptors may not have ruled out the possibility of re-signing Lowry but with their plan to rebuild the team, bringing the aging point guard back no longer makes any sense.

Instead of staying in Toronto, Lowry is expected to sign with a team that could give him a realistic chance of winning his second NBA championship title in the 2021-22 NBA season.

Kyle Lowry Goes To Point Guard-Needy Contender

Kyle Lowry celebrates Raptors' victory
Gettyimages | Douglas P. DeFelice

One of the ideal landing spots for Lowry this summer is the Los Angeles Lakers. In a recent article, Dylan Jackson of Fansided's Dunking With Wolves came up with a hypothetical three-team blockbuster trade idea that would enable Lowry to join forces with LeBron James and Anthony Davis in Los Angeles.

In the proposed trade scenario, the Lakers would get Lowry via sign-and-trade, the Raptors would receive Ricky Rubio, Josh Okogie, Marc Gasol, and a future second-round pick, while the Minnesota Timberwolves would obtain Kyle Kuzma.

Lakers Boost Backcourt

Kyle Lowry surveying the court
Gettyimages | Mike Ehrmann

The proposed three-team trade would make a lot of sense for the Lakers, especially if they decide to let Dennis Schroder go in the 2021 free agency. Lowry may already be on the downside of his career, but he remains a very reliable contributor on both ends of the floor. Aside from providing them with an immediate replacement for Schroder as their starting point guard, he would also give the Lakers a very reliable third-scoring option behind James and Davis, a great rebounder, perimeter defender, and floor-spacer.

Last season, the 35-year-old floor general averaged 17.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 7.3 assists, and 1.0 steal while shooting 43.6 percent from the field and 39.6 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

Timberwolves Get Young Forward To Pair With Karl-Anthony Towns

Kyle Kuzma looking at the Lakers' bench
Gettyimages | Kevin C. Cox

As compensation for helping the Lakers and the Raptors facilitate the Lowry sign-and-trade deal, the Timberwolves would be getting a young and promising forward in Kuzma who could potentially serve as Karl-Anthony Towns' frontcourt partner next season.

"Kyle Kuzma averaged 13 points, 6 rebounds, and 2 assists this past season while holding shooting splits of 44/36/69. Those aren’t great efficiency numbers, but his defensive impact is also notable and would be greatly utilized in the Minnesota frontcourt," Jackson wrote.

Kuzma may have gone through plenty of ups and downs in the past years, but having a fresh start in Minnesota could help him return to the right path to becoming a legitimate superstar in the league.

Raptors Receives Farewell Gift From Kyle Lowry

Meanwhile, the proposed trade deal should be a no-brainer for the Raptors. Instead of letting him walk away as an unrestricted free agent without getting anything in return, the Raptors would be receiving a young and promising wingman in Okogie and a future draft asset that they could use to add another talented prospect to their roster.

Rubio and Gasol are mainly included in the deal for salary-matching purposes. The Raptors could utilize both veterans to mentor their young players until they find a trade partner for them this offseason or before the 2022 trade deadline.

