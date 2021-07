Once he becomes officially available on the trading block, several teams that are in dire need of a backcourt boost and additional star power are expected to express a strong interest in acquiring Lillard from the Trail Blazers, including the Miami Heat. Citing multiple front-office sources, Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer named the Heat as one of the "most aggressive suitors" of Lillard on the trade market this summer.

As other powerhouse teams in the Eastern Conference grow stronger, the Heat must be aware that they need more star power around Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo to have a legitimate chance of reaching the NBA Finals and winning the NBA championship title next year.