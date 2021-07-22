Trending Stories
Celebrities

Miley Cyrus Rocks Penis Dress To Announce Statement Collection

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Proposed Three-Team Blockbuster Would Involve Brandon Ingram, Damian Lillard & Ben Simmons

Celebrities

Britney Spears Receives A Special Bikini From Famous Friend

US Politics

Nancy Pelosi Has Made Millions In Stock Market On Companies She Regulates, Report Shows

Celebrities

Hailey Bieber Breaks Silence On Pregnancy Speculation

Celebrities

You'll Never Guess The Movie That Made Jennifer Lopez Famous

NBA Rumors: Russell Westbrook-To-Lakers Trade Speculations Gaining Traction

Russell Westbrook praising ref's call
Gettyimages | Will Newton
Basketball
JB Baruelo

The Los Angeles Lakers' desire to add another superstar to their roster has been one of the worst-kept secrets in the league. Though injuries and fatigue have been mostly blamed for their failure to defend their throne in the 2020-21 NBA season, the Lakers obviously need to improve their supporting cast around LeBron James and Anthony Davis to have a better chance of fully dominating the loaded Western Conference and capturing the Larry O'Brien Trophy next year.

Despite their limited salary cap space and trade assets, the Lakers continue to be linked to several big names who are rumored to be available on the trade and free agency market this summer.

Lakers Discussed Possibility Of Trading For Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook wearing Lakers' jersey while talking to the referee
Gettyimages | Pool

One of the biggest trade candidates who are being linked to the Lakers is All-Star point guard Russell Westbrook of the Washington Wizards. According to Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated, the Lakers are exploring a sign-and-trade scenario that would allow them to acquire Westbrook in exchange for a package that includes Dennis Schroder, Kyle Kuzma, and Talen Horton-Tucker.

"There have also been talks about Washington Wizards star Russell Westbrook being a potential candidate to move back home to Los Angeles in a sign-and-trade deal that could include free agent point guard Dennis Schroder, forward Kyle Kuzma and guard Talen Horton-Tucker, sources said," Spears wrote.

Conditions For Proposed Sign-And-Trade Scenario

Dennis Schroder and Talen Horton-Tucker joining forces on the defensive end
Gettyimages | Sean M. Haffey

According to Harrison Feigen of SB Nation's Silver Screen & Roll, there are certain conditions that need to be met for the proposed sign-and-trade scenario between the Lakers and the Wizards to be successful. First, both of the Lakers' incoming free agents, Schroder and THT, should agree to a sign-and-trade deal that would send them to Washington.

Second, the Wizards should be willing to trade Westbrook to the Lakers and give Schroder and Horton-Tucker their preferred contracts in the 2021 free agency. Third, the Wizards should get Bradley Beal's go signal to make the trade.

Lakers Add A Triple-Double Machine

Russell Westbrook guarding LeBron James
Gettyimages | Douglas P. DeFelice

Westbrook would undeniably be an incredible addition to the Lakers. His potential arrival in Los Angeles would significantly improve the Lakers' performance on the offensive end of the floor and allow them to create their own "Big Three" with James and Davis in the 2021-22 NBA season.

Westbrook would give the Lakers a major upgrade at the starting point guard position and a walking triple-double machine. Last season, he averaged 22.2 points, 11.5 rebounds, 11.7 assists, and 1.4 steals while shooting 43.9 percent from the field and 31.5 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

Russell Westbrook Would Welcome A Trade To Lakers

Russell Westbrook going up against LeBron James
Gettyimages | Michael Reaves

Westbrook may not have shown a strong indication that he already wants out of Washington, but he would definitely be intrigued by the idea of being traded to the Lakers. The proposed sign-and-trade scenario would allow him to represent his hometown team in the NBA.

Also, instead of being stuck on a mediocre team like the Wizards, teaming up with James and Davis in Los Angeles would give Westbrook a realistic chance of returning to the NBA Finals and winning his first NBA championship title next season.

Latest Headlines

The 'Devil Wears Prada' Cast: Then And Now

July 22, 2021

You'll Never Guess The Movie That Made Jennifer Lopez Famous

July 21, 2021

Kim Kardashian Files Trademarks For Snappy-Sounding Beauty Brand

July 21, 2021

Jamie Lynn Spears Takes Action Over Bare Chest Grab

July 21, 2021

When Will Halle Bailey's 'Little Mermaid' Movie Be Released?

July 21, 2021

Skincare Tools That Will Get You Selfie Ready

July 21, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.