NBA Rumors: Russell Westbrook-To-Lakers Trade Speculations Gaining Traction

The Los Angeles Lakers' desire to add another superstar to their roster has been one of the worst-kept secrets in the league. Though injuries and fatigue have been mostly blamed for their failure to defend their throne in the 2020-21 NBA season, the Lakers obviously need to improve their supporting cast around LeBron James and Anthony Davis to have a better chance of fully dominating the loaded Western Conference and capturing the Larry O'Brien Trophy next year.

Despite their limited salary cap space and trade assets, the Lakers continue to be linked to several big names who are rumored to be available on the trade and free agency market this summer.