Gymnast Nastia Liukin Explores Tokyo Snack Scene In Crop Top

Nastia Liukin smiles close up
NastiaLiukin/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin is showing off her cheese-grater abs while reminding fans that she comes with an appetite. The 31-year-old former athlete is currently thousands of miles from her Dallas, TX home and in Tokyo for the 2021 Olympics, where photos have been documenting the travels and build-up buzz.

Posting for her 1 million Instagram followers this week, Nastia stunned with another fashion-forward look, this time with the Moscow native revealing she was headed out for snacks. Check it out below.

Heading Out For Snacks

Nastia Liukin in a bubble bath
NastiaLiukin/Instagram

Scroll for the photos. Nastia, who has been sporting a ton of blue recently, was here back to her favorite pink - earlier this year, the 2008 all-around champion revealed being a member of a Facebook group entitled "50 Shades of Pink."

Heading across a narrow modern walkway and under semi-cloudy skies, Nastia showed off a satin getup, one comprised of high-waisted ruched pants in hot pink, with a matching crop top completing the girly look. Nastia also rocked a high ponytail Ariana Grande would likely approve of.

See The Photos Below

The APL collaborator, whose shoe line has just sold out, also peeped high strappy-heeled sandals as she shared front and back shots. A geo-tag confirmed the Tokyo, Japan location, with Nastia writing:

"My one outing for the day: a quick two minute stroll across the street to the convenience store to get some snacks (stopped for a pic obvi)."

Unsurprisingly, the comments section is now big-time talking Japanese snacks. "The green tea Kit Kats are [fire]," the top reply reads. Swipe for both photos below - scroll for more.

Shutting Down Anorexia Storm

Nastia Liukin in metallic pants
NastiaLiukin/Instagram

Nastia made headlines in 2020 as her own Instagram followers attacked her, alleging that she looks too skinny. A user asked Liukin how she feels about "promoting borderline anorexia looking bodies," with the gymnast taking no time to clap back.

"If taking pictures of my OWN body — a body that won me many Olympic medals, a body that I push each day to get stronger, a body that God gave me — is inherently promoting anorexia, then honestly, we've gotten to a place in the world where just BEING is offensive," she wrote.

Spotlight On Tokyo

Nastia's recent IG content has been building up to Tokyo, where she'll be on-screen, but not competing. Just today, the star updated with the Jonas Brothers as she showed off a baby doll dress, calling herself a "sneaker girl at heart" and reminding fans to check her out on NBC tonight at 8/7c.

Nastia retired aged just 22 back in 2012. Her legacy lives on via the annual Nastia Cup, this year hosting its 12th event in Indiana. Nastia is also followed by high-profile gymnasts on Instagram, including 24-year-old Simone Biles.

