Gymnast Nastia Liukin Explores Tokyo Snack Scene In Crop Top

Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin is showing off her cheese-grater abs while reminding fans that she comes with an appetite. The 31-year-old former athlete is currently thousands of miles from her Dallas, TX home and in Tokyo for the 2021 Olympics, where photos have been documenting the travels and build-up buzz.

Posting for her 1 million Instagram followers this week, Nastia stunned with another fashion-forward look, this time with the Moscow native revealing she was headed out for snacks. Check it out below.