Kim Kardashian Files Trademarks For Snappy-Sounding Beauty Brand

Kim Kardashian has been busy expanding her empire and filing trademarks for what might be an addition to the existing KKW Beauty brand she's been running since 2017. The 40-year-old mogul, making July headlines as her makeup line announces a temporary shut-down, is fresh from news over a new company, one that would finally see the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star branching into skincare.

Kim has filed patents for a brand name that would include her initials, but minus the "W" in Kim Kardashian West.