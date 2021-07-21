Trending Stories
Jamie Lynn Spears Takes Action Over Bare Chest Grab

Jamie Lynn Spears close up
JamieLynnSpears/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Jamie Lynn Spears has taken action over mirror selfies of herself, ones that included the 30-year-old cheekily grabbing her chest as she went shirtless in a chic red two-piece suit. The Netflix star and sister to pop princess Britney Spears has been making headlines as Grammy winner Britney spews hate over her - while early statements from 39-year-old Britney alluded to her sister, ones since have straight-up slammed her.

Jamie Lynn, who has disabled comments to her Instagram amid the drama, has now also edited an aspect of her feed.

Drama With Britney

Jamie Lynn Spears and Britney in street
Shutterstock | 2914948

Scroll for the photos. In early July, and following Britney's first and very high-profile court appeal, Jamie Lynn revealed she and her daughters were getting death threats, this in the wake of the Sweet Magnolias actress backing her sister on Instagram.

Things have taken a turn for the worse. Britney, lashing out at those "closest" to her for abandoning her in times of need, has since taken the original caption to JLS' selfies and used them to twist in the knife.

See The Photos Below

Posing in leggy selfies for her 2.2 million Instagram followers and wearing a tweed and pocketed red miniskirt suit, Jamie Lynn stunned her fans with the unexpected snaps, ones bringing a chest grab with a swipe right. The mom of two's initial caption read: “May the peace of the Lord be with you, and your spirit✌🏻❤️."

It wasn't long before Britney had taken the words and factored them into her own post - another damning dig at her sibling. Swipe for the snaps below, see more after them.

Scroll For More Photos

Britney Spears in shorts
BritneySpears/Instagram

Britney, dancing to 19-year-old pop sensation Billie Eilish, wrote: "May the Lord wrap your mean -ss up in joy today .... PS RED 🌹🌹🌹 !!!!! Pssss … this is Bad Guy part 2 … same song new dance 💃 … if you don’t like it ... don’t watch it 🍒🍒🍒 !!!!!"

By the time #FreeBritney users saw the Grammy winner's post, though, Jamie Lynn had edited out her caption. The star's red suit posts are now only captioned by emoji, one of which is a heart.

Britney Slams Sister

Spears, who continues to make headlines for battling 69-year-old dad Jamie Spears in her 2008-commenced conservatorship, also shaded her little sister in a named post. Three days ago, she wrote:

"I don't like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes !!!!! My so-called support system hurt me deeply !!!! This conservatorship killed my dreams ... so all I have is hope."

Reports are now emerging that Britney footed the bill for Jamie Lynn's $1 million Florida condo, this after she claimed not to have received money from her sister.

