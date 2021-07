"It was about portraying her as best I could, to where people weren’t thinking of anybody but her when they were watching,” Lopez continued. “You have to think of the whole story and how you fit into that story and at the same time, who is that character, what makes them tick, all the way down to their mannerisms and what drove them emotionally.”

During another interview, Lopez said she was so invested in bringing Quintanilla-Pérez to life on-screen that she actually slept in her bed.

“I soaked up everything,” Lopez explained during an interview on Apple Music's Beats 1 radio show, via ABC News

“I slept in her bed at home. I talked to the whole family. I spent time with them," she shared.