When Will Halle Bailey's 'Little Mermaid' Movie Be Released?

The Little Mermaid is following in the footsteps of Cinderella and Beauty and the Beast with a live-action version of its own.

Over three decades after the original, Ron Clements and John Musker-directed film was released by Walt Disney Pictures, actress Halle Bailey will be seen in the role of Ariel, who falls in love with Prince Eric after trading her voice for a human body.

Because The Little Mermaid became such a hit with viewers upon its release years ago and continues to be a classic in the minds of Disney fans, fans can't wait to see the live version of the flick.