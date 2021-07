Scroll for the snap. It showed the Levi's face and her superstar husband chilling out and seated. Hailey was flaunting her jaw-dropping model figure in a tiny matching briefs and crop top set, also going trendy under a large woven hat. Justin, who wore a loud patterned shirt and shorts, tagged his photographer, but it was the "mom and dad" caption that drove the photo to explode.

Baldwin has now gained over 35,000 likes for wading in. See her response below.