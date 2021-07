Randall Emmett joined the cast of Vanderpump Rules during the show's eighth season two years ago and now, ahead of the series' upcoming ninth season, he's revealing that fans will soon be seeing much more of him on the Bravo reality show.

During an interview with Variety earlier this week at the Los Angeles premiere of his directorial debut, Midnight in the Switchgrass, Emmett admitted that because he and fiancé Lala Kent now share a child, he was forced to film much more than he's used to.