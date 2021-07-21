NBA Rumors: Proposed Three-Team Blockbuster Would Involve Brandon Ingram, Damian Lillard & Ben Simmons

After the 2020-21 NBA season officially came to an end, all eyes are now on the moves that teams would make in the 2021 offseason. As of now, several big names are believed to be available on the trading block, including All-Star point guard Ben Simmons of the Philadelphia 76ers. Since falling short of achieving their main goal last season, rumors have been continuously swirling around Simmons and his future with the Sixers.

However, the Sixers aren't planning to move Simmons just for the sake of getting him out of Phiadelphia. If they move him, it would only be in a deal that would allow them to acquire another All-Star caliber player that would complement Joel Embiid on the court.