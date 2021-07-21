Donald Trump Blasts Mitch McConnell In New Interview

In an interview that was broadcast on Tuesday, former President Donald Trump discussed the state of the Republican Party.

Speaking on The Michael Savage Show, Trump argued that the GOP has a leadership problem and slammed Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, describing him as a "bad leader."

Trump, who left office in January this year after losing to Democrat Joe Biden, has floated launching a comeback White House bid in 2024, but has yet to officially declare.

Here's what Trump said of McConnell and other GOP leaders.