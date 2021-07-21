Britney Spears Receives A Special Bikini From Famous Friend

Britney Spears couldn't contain her excitement over the weekend after she received a care package containing a bikini and some beauty essentials - and from a famous face. The 39-year-old Grammy winner updated her Instagram with an unusual post on Sunday, one seeing her shout out 28-year-old "Rare" singer Selena Gomez as she showcased the mailed bundle she'd been sent.

Gomez, who is fresh from her inspiring La'Mariette swimwear collab, had sent "Toxic" singer Britney a bikini from her range, plus an array of cosmetics from her Rare Beauty brand. Check it out below.