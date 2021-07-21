Trending Stories
Basketball

NBA Rumors: Russell Westbrook Could Join Forces With LeBron James & Anthony Davis On Lakers In Proposed Deal

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Knicks Could Acquire De'Aaron Fox For Three Young Players & First-Rounders In Proposed Deal

US Politics

Nancy Pelosi Has Made Millions In Stock Market On Companies She Regulates, Report Shows

Celebrities

Bershan Shaw Reacts To 'RHONY' Casting Rumors

Basketball

NBA Rumors: GSW Should Trade James Wiseman For Pascal Siakam To Win 2022 NBA Championship Title

Celebrities

Lala Kent Slams Demi Lovato’s 'California Sober' Lifestyle As 'Extremely Offensive'

Britney Spears Receives A Special Bikini From Famous Friend

Britney Spears smiles close up
Shutterstock
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Britney Spears couldn't contain her excitement over the weekend after she received a care package containing a bikini and some beauty essentials - and from a famous face. The 39-year-old Grammy winner updated her Instagram with an unusual post on Sunday, one seeing her shout out 28-year-old "Rare" singer Selena Gomez as she showcased the mailed bundle she'd been sent.

Gomez, who is fresh from her inspiring La'Mariette swimwear collab, had sent "Toxic" singer Britney a bikini from her range, plus an array of cosmetics from her Rare Beauty brand. Check it out below.

'Very Cool Box With A Bikini It In'

Britney Spears smiles in catsuit
BritneySpears/Instagram

Scroll for the photo. Spears, who tends not to shout out brands in the influencer manner and was, arguably, not doing so here, posted a photo of the purple and red-infused La'Mariette swimwear all bundled up with three containers of Rare Beauty merch: the Prime & Set Mist, the Positive Light Liquid Luminizer highlighter, plus a bottle of Pore Diffusing Primer.

Also included was a promo photo of former Disney star Selena, who has been making headlines for sizzling in her swimwear as she flogs her uber-stylish pool pieces.

See The Snap Below

Britney, whose Instagram posts have been heavy of late as she reflects on her conservatorship, lashes out at sister Jamie Lynn Spears, and says she's "not even close" in overcoming her legal dramas, told fans:

"Ok guys ... great news ☀️ !!! When I woke up I got a very cool box with a bikini in it 👙and my favorite three make up products from @SelenaGomez !!!"

Spears continued: "Her shimmers are really fun and her spritz for your face before makeup is bomb 💣 and smells very good !!!!" More photos after the snap.

Selena Sends Britney Love

Selena Gomez in home sweater
SelanGomez/Instagram

Girly-girl Britney, who will happily update in Pretty Little Thing dresses and recently showed off her rainbow Pride Month heels, closed thanking Gomez: "Selena .... Thank you for surprising me with this gift … I’ve been looking for shimmers 😉💅💋 !!!!!!" she wrote.

Quickly topping comments was Wizards of Waverly Place alum Selena. The ex to Justin Bieber told Britney: "This makes me so happy" I hope you enjoy it - love you so much" with a heart emoji. Britney has also been receiving high-profile #FreeBritney support from singer Miley Cyrus, who recently shouted "Free Britney" on stage.

'Told To Stay Quiet For So Long'

The latest in the Britney saga comes via an Instagram update today shared with the singer's 32.1 million followers. "ONE DAY AT A TIME" had been spelled out in dice, with Britney, who continues to battle 69-year-old dad Jamie Spears in her conservatorship case, saying that she's "not even close."

"I was told to stay quiet about things for so long and I finally feel like I’m just getting here 🕊️🕊️🕊️ !!!!" Britney wrote. Spears has been allowed to select her own lawyer. She now also wants her father charged with "conservatorship abuse."

Latest Headlines

Richest NFL Players Based On Net Worth

July 21, 2021

The Best Netflix Original Movies Released In 2021 (So Far)

July 21, 2021

Alicia Vikander Reveals Script For ‘Tomb Raider’ Sequel Is 'In The Making'

July 20, 2021

Demi Lovato Celebrates 'Awkward' Sex Scene Success In Underwear

July 20, 2021

How To Overcome The Fear Of Public Speaking

July 20, 2021

Lindsey Graham Slams Democrats For Pushing 'Dumbest Idea' In History Of Senate

July 20, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.