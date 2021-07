We may only be half-way through 2021 but already, Netflix has released a number of thrilling original movies, many of which feature A-list actors and actresses.

In a report shared by Esquire, the outlet provided a list of their very best options from the streaming service, starting with Pieces of a Woman.

Pieces of a Woman stars actors Vanessa Kirby, Shia LaBoeuf, and Ellen Burstyn, and follows the story of a tragic pregnancy that leads to absolute chaos in a couple's marriage.