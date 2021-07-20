Demi Lovato Celebrates 'Awkward' Sex Scene Success In Underwear

Scroll for the photo. Demi's series brings them in the character of Teddy. The former Disney star posted for their 110 million followers on Tuesday and in selfie mode, showing little in the way of nerves or damaged confidence as they highlighted major cleavage, a flat stomach, plus a golden tan while in a plunging black silk undies set.

Rocking their choppy pixie crop, a full face of makeup, plus earrings as they lay amid white pillows, Demi announced: "Had to film a sex scene today. My first one!"