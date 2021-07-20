Trending Stories
Demi Lovato Celebrates 'Awkward' Sex Scene Success In Underwear

Demi Lovato smiles in a pool
DemiLovato/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Demi Lovato today admitted that their very first "sex scene" was an "awkward" affair. The 28-year-old singer, currently filming new NBC foodie comedy Hungry today updated their Instagram with a sizzling lingerie display, one coming as the second skin-flash in under a week as the "Sorry Not Sorry" hit-maker embraces their body. Demi, who came out as non-binary in May and is now "they/them," spoke of showing their body and being "comfortable" in their skin. The eating disorder survivor took no time to rack up likes.

'Had To Film A Sex Scene Today'

Demi Lovato in crushed velvet jacket
Gettyimages | Emma McIntyre

Scroll for the photo. Demi's series brings them in the character of Teddy. The former Disney star posted for their 110 million followers on Tuesday and in selfie mode, showing little in the way of nerves or damaged confidence as they highlighted major cleavage, a flat stomach, plus a golden tan while in a plunging black silk undies set.

Rocking their choppy pixie crop, a full face of makeup, plus earrings as they lay amid white pillows, Demi announced: "Had to film a sex scene today. My first one!"

See The Photo Below!

Demi, who has made July headlines for a naked bubble bath snap as they celebrated confidence while being "vulnerable," told their fans:

"I had a little anxiety going into it but the cast and crew were so professional and easy to work with, it calmed me down immediately. Then, I thought about how proud I am for being able to feel comfortable enough in my skin to do that."

Lovato added that they'd "never shown my arms before...now I'm in this!!" See more after the snap.

Scroll For The Bubble Bath

Demi Lovato selfie in glasses
DemiLovato/Instagram

The "Dancing With the Devil" singer admitted that it "barely shows anything BUT STILL," they wrote. For Lovato, feeling "sexy enough to post" is a big deal, as is "celebrating the little wins." Demi concluded writing: "Yay for this random burst of body confidence and yay for awkward hilarious sex."

Demi has made headlines galore for learning to embrace their body, this both in the wake of decades of disordered eating and the star's 2018 hospitalization for a near-fatal drug overdose. More after the bath snap.

Celebrating After Non-Binary Reveal

Demi, joined by the likes of former teen bride Courtney Stodden and singer Sam Smith in being non-binary, made headlines five days ago for a stunning no makeup bath snap, one seeing them tell fans:

"I feel the sexiest in the bathtub w no makeup, no extensions, no lashes.. naked. Just me in my purest form. I don’t always feel comfortable in my skin/body so I’m beyond grateful that in these moments, when I’m most vulnerable I can feel beautiful & accept myself as is. 💞🙏🏼"

