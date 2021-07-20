Demi Lovato Celebrates 'Awkward' Sex Scene Success In Underwear

Demi Lovato today admitted that their very first "sex scene" was an "awkward" affair. The 28-year-old singer, currently filming new NBC foodie comedy Hungry today updated their Instagram with a sizzling lingerie display, one coming as the second skin-flash in under a week as the "Sorry Not Sorry" hit-maker embraces their body. Demi, who came out as non-binary in May and is now "they/them," spoke of showing their body and being "comfortable" in their skin. The eating disorder survivor took no time to rack up likes.